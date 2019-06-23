The Xbox Scarlett and PlayStation 5 are on their way to the worldwide markets. We're still a year and a half away from the release of both consoles, but developers are already playing with the systems to familiarize themselves with the power of each. Developer UbiSoft's Executive Director for EMEA territories Alain Corre spoke with Telegraphrecently about the capabilities of the new systems, and had nothing but praise for Microsoft and Sony. Gamers are low-key expecting there not to be much of a difference between the current gen and the next. Maybe a little improvement on graphics and power, but cloud gaming seems to be the main focus of Sony and Microsoft. Corre seemingly confirms that there will be a major difference between the current and next-gen systems though.

"I don’t know! I really don’t know," said Corre when asked about whether the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will be the last home consoles now that cloud gaming is becoming a thing. "We don’t know what the fans will want, we don’t know how streaming will increase… what we do know is that the next generation of consoles which have been announced are a really major leap from the current generation, and for us creators, it is fantastic because we have always been very excited in trying to capture the cutting edge of what technology can offer." He continued on to explain why developers are excited to utilize this new technology.

"Developers want to surprise all the time, to innovate – and technology allows us to go into unknown territories and to bring something fresh," he continued. "Like in Watch Dogs for example. Thanks to the AI that they are mastering now we are able to bring new gameplay. And if the manufactures of this world can go on innovating and pushing the boundaries of technologies, then we will be able to create better games and convince more fans and the industry will go on growing."