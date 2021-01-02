Microsoft is hoping that their Xbox Game Pass will be the Netflix of gaming. The service allows gamers to play a catalog of 1,000s of games from X Box's history, including new games from their parent studio the day of launch. EA Play was recently rolled into Xbox Game Pass, allowing gamers to access a vast majority of EA's games for the same monthly subscription price. Included in the game pass are games like Halo, Madden, Gears of War, and much more. With the new X Box Series X and Series S out now, Microsoft is trying to make some big moves.

Ubisoft has its own subscription service where gamers can play titles such as Assasin's Creed or Watch Dogs. Now, rumors are starting to pick up that Microsoft will be teaming up with Ubisoft to include their service, much like the EA deal. Windows Central editor Jez Corden has confirmed that these rumors may be true. "I've seen rumours about Ubisoft Uplay+ joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate," Corden tweeted. "I think this has a strong chance of being true, based on stuff I've heard. I imagine it would be a vault or smaller slice of older games, but crazier things have happened," they added. "I always thought EA Play would be an extra tier of Game Pass, but they just rolled that bad boy right in. Guess we'll see."