Xbox began its Games Showcase with an eight-minute gameplay reveal for the Xbox Series X's biggest launch title, Halo Infinite. The reveal shows a handful of new weapons, equipment, and the game's primary antagonist.

"This is the most ambitious campaign we've ever created," said Chris Lee. The game appears to be a return to the series' roots, with an opening reminiscent of Halo: Combat Evolved-- stepping out in awe of the Ring's landscape.

"The sense of mystery and wonder was something we felt we really wanted to rekindle in the franchise, and that was one of our learnings from developing [Halo] 4 and 5," Lee said. "We really wanted to bring some of the magic from the universe, to give players more things to unlock and discover. That was a really key one for us."

The Banished will serve as the game's new enemy, led by War Chief Escharum, who can be seen at the end of the eight-minute reveal. “This is my last fight, a true test of legends,” Escharum says in the gameplay demo. “A story that will outlive us both. Set a fire in your heart. Bare your fangs. Fight hard. Die well.”

Escharum is "connected to The Banished in a fundamental way,” 343 Industries developer Paul Crocker says.

Check out the reveal below.

