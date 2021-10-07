Adidas has officially partnered with Xbox for a co-brand sneaker series, as images of the new Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech Shoe were released Wednesday. Complex hinted at the upcoming collaboration earlier this year, and now the gaming company has confirmed it in the wake of Xbox’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

Inspired by the OG Xbox’s 2001 theme, the sneaker’s black and green colorway also sports the iconic Xbox logo on the shoe’s tongue. The Forum Tech is the first collaboration between Xbox and Adidas, while additional shoe collabs between the two companies have also been confirmed.

Image via Xbox

Debuting the slogan, “Always played in. Never played out.”, the console and sportswear companies embrace decades of play, with a lifestyle inspired by gamers and athletes of all ages.

The Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech is set to release later this year, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on its drop, along with more information on other Xbox x Adidas releases.

Here are more photos of the Forum Tech:

Image via Xbox

Image via Xbox

[via]