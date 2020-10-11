mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Xavier Wulf Resurfaces With New Single "Cross Cuttin"

Dre D.
October 11, 2020 17:31
77 Views
00
0
The Hollow SquadThe Hollow Squad
The Hollow Squad

Cross Cuttin
Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Memphis rapper is back with a characteristically grim new track.


Xavier Wulf could be on a track with Skepta or with MadeinTYO but he always distinguishes himself.

His instantly recognizable flow is equal parts early Three 6 Mafia (in the Lord Infamous days) and Bone Thugs n Harmony and it's not hard to see why the rapper was one of the first stars in the early SoundCloud rap movement.

The East Memphis Maniac returns with a new loosie, marking his third standalone single in an already productive year that saw him release both a solo album and a project with underground mainstay and longtime collaborator Bones. 

He's joined by Flint, Michigan rapper RMC Mike, who provides some levity to contrast Wulf's stonefaced bars: "b*tch shut yo mouth before I stuff penis in it."

Wulf brings the energy we've come to love and expect from him but Mike undeniably steals the show with his humor and gruff voice.

Check out "Cross Cuttin" below. What are your thoughts on Xavier Wulf's latest offering?

Quotable Lyrics

I just scored a pint of Wock now I'm late for work
The preacher daughter came and sucked my d*ck now she late for church
Word on the streets, you a rat, show the paperwork
Before I eat the cat I like to lick her on the navel first

Xavier Wulf
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  77
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Xavier Wulf RMC Mike rmc mike memphis flint new single hollow squad
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Xavier Wulf Resurfaces With New Single "Cross Cuttin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject