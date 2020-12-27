Xavier Wulf Needs You To "Hold Steady"

Xavier Wulf released his latest project, Rude Dog, on Christmas Day. The project has a few knockers on it, including the single "Hold Steady." Produced by Quintin Lamb, " Hold Steady" features a bass so heavy it may blow your system. The rattling percussions also make you want to dance, forcing you to nod your head in approval.

Wulf's delivery is calm and cautious on this one, opting not to try anything unique. It's somewhat hypnotic to listen to his voice over the bass. "Hold Steady" is short, but sweet. It's something you can throw on to turn up rapidly, like during a pre-game session. Let us know what you think about this one below.



Quotable Lyrics

You niggas missed, damn

I took a shot and took a piss

He needs to quit

I'm gettin' tired of hittin' licks, damn

I make a fit

And then I take a pic

I'on give a shit, damn

She said, "Wulf you never missed"