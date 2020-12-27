Xavier Wulf Is A "Rude Dog"

Memphis, Tennessee representer Xavier Wulf has arrived with a new project. Entitled Rude Dog, the project runs for 12 tracks. Released on Christmas Day, Rude Dog only features one guest appearance from Hakeem Rowe. This allows Wulf the freedom to run amok on the rest of the project unabated.

The album carries a heavy trap sound as Wulf's deep vocals and chill demeanor mesh smoothly with a variety of bass-heavy instrumentals. The underground punk style is still apparent, and will be a sound that Wulf will carry to the grave. “I ain’t gonna lie. Back in my day, shit was a little different,” he told Complex. “The underground shit, it started out a certain way. Like, real niggas only, just killing shit underground. But now some fuck shit slid through and popped off. There are some dudes that got by off of the formula that me and a few of my peers laid down. They connected that formula and it's not real a lot of times.” Stream Rude Dog everywhere now.