Xavier Wulf Catches Wins On "Trophy Boyz"

Mixing the energy of punk with the muddiness of the South, Xavier Wulf has surely stood out from the crowd with his unique sound. The rapper has been one of the hardest working rappers in the underground scene, especially with his musical output. He unleashed his joint project with Bones earlier this year titled, Brace that really resonated with his fans. He also unleashed Bennington Forest along with idontknowjeffrey shortly after.

While he hasn't released a ton of music since, he has still been feeding the fans. Today, he came through with a straight banger titled, "Trophy Boyz." Collecting his rightful wins, the rapper puts on for the Hollow Squad with the song's production handled by Quintin Lamb. If touring was prohibited, this would be going off at every show. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I did this shit for purely joy

I let her scream Ahoy

Hollow Squad the Trophy Boyz

You just a turkey, boy