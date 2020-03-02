mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Xavier Wulf & Bones Join Forces On "BRACE"

Aron A.
March 02, 2020 13:57
BRACE
Xavier Wulf & Bones

Xavier Wulf & Bones team up for their brand new joint project.


Long-time collaborators Xavier Wulf and Bones have joined forces once again for their latest joint project, BRACE. With 10 tracks in total, the two rappers bounce bars off of each other with the third member of Seshollowaterboyz, Eddy Baker, appearing on the final track as the sole feature on the project. As proven on projects like Caves and 2013's Lame, Wulf and Bones have undeniable chemistry together.

The release of the new projects comes in the middle of Xavier Wulf mini-tour with Eddy Baker which touches down in Omaha, NE tonight. After wrapping up the tour on March 8th in Mobile, AL., he'll be kicking off the Vengeance tour alongside Attila.

Peep the tracklist and project below.

  1. 1WayTicket
  2. Suffer
  3.  SpeedOfLight
  4. HappensToTheBestOfUs
  5. BeCarefulWhatYouReachFor
  6. DamnedIfIDid, DamnedIfIDidnt
  7. TwoLeftsDontMakeARight
  8. ThePleasureIsAllMine
  9. ItsAToughPillToSwallow
  10. BackAndForth ft. Eddy Baker
