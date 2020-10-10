Xavier Omär Taps Mereba For Acoustic-Tinged Single "Like I Feel"

Xavier Omar's new album if You Feel is due on October 23, but the singer has been getting an early start on the momentum.

His latest single from the album is "Like I Feel," bringing Spillage Village affiliate Mereba to lend a female perspective to the slow burning track, which also marks the first time the two artists hopped on a song together.

Producer D'mile, who is known for his work with Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Masego, provides an acoustic-driven instrumental with plenty of space for Xavier Omar to show off his pop sensibilities.

His delicate falsetto is balanced by Mereba's full-bodied croon as the two marinate in between the instrumental's gentle rhythm.

Listen to "Like I Feel" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Are you looking forward to Xavier Omar's new album?

Quotable Lyrics

If I run, like really run

How will I know that it won't just give me vertigo?

I don't wanna feel that pain again

Then again, more than friends

Sounds too fine, I just can't explain what I feel inside, but I don't wanna miss your train

I'm getting tired of us stuck inside

I feel a family of butterflies

All in my gut, oh, and they're fluttering