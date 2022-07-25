Xavier Omär Shares New Project "b l u r r" EP

Though it may have felt like we haven't received new music from Xavier Omar, the rapper has evidently been cheffing up new vibes. This week, he returned with his latest EP, b l u r r, marking his first official project since 2020's If You Feel. The project boasts six songs in total including the previously released singles, "Tarantino" and "Feelings 4 U." Production-wise, Jay Versace, Stwo, Sango, and more contributed to the project.

"Each time I search sonically, lyrically and visually to be able to give people something that’s not just a rehash of what they’ve heard before,” Omär said of his new project. “I want to convey emotion in every lyric and note choice I make. Whether you already know my music or are hearing it for the first time, you can step in and absolutely connect with a feeling you may not have found the words for yet.”