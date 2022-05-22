Xavier Omär Drops "Feelings 4 You" Ahead Of His EP

Xavier Omär is a singer-songwriter who blurs musical lines. Growing up with a family so devoted to music, Omär began writing and producing his own records at the age of 12. Since then, he's been dedicated to creating songs that evoke distinct feelings in his listeners.

On Friday (May 20), the San Antonio native released his lead single "Feelings 4 You." Omär used his classic voice to motivate people to take a risk in life. He spoke for those who have ever been afraid to express their true feelings to that special someone.

When talking about how the soulful track came to be, Omär said, "The inspiration for this single legitimately comes from how I started dating my wife. She wanted to be friends, and I really tried, but I knew I felt more between us."

Omär vividly painted that picture with his words. In the pre-chorus, he sang, "I know we're friends. If that's all you want, that's all I'll give. But, I can't walk around like you don't got my head in the ceiling."

This single will be featured on the singer's forthcoming EP which will be released this summer. Stream "Feelings 4 You" on Apple Music or Spotify below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't mean no disrespect

So you can check me if I'm wrong

'Cause in the past you told me no

But nowadays your yes is strong