Xavier Omär & Sango Reunite For "Moments Spent Loving You" Album

Noah C
October 26, 2019 11:20
Moments Spent Loving You
Xavier Omär & Sango

Glad these two linked up again.


In the world of R&B, artist-producer duos can be kind of rare. It's always nice to see chemistry harnessed and strengthened between two artists over the course of several collaborations. Antonio-bred singer, Xavier Omär, and Seattle-based producer, Sango, joined forces back in 2015 for the Hours Spent Loving You EP, which garnered millions of streams on SoundCloud and became one of the platform's classic tapes. They expressed their understanding of the extent of the EP's success in a note shared along with their new album. "We recognize the impact that Hours Spent Loving You has had on many of your lives, so we wanted to take our time with this one."

Now, four years later, the two are providing us with a full 11-track album titled, Moments Spent Loving You. Xavier Omär, who formerly released music under the alias SPZRKT, coats his velvety vocals over Sango's spacey instrumentals. The project houses features from VanJess, Wale, Parisalexa, Foggieraw and Billy Mercury. 

Sango has become one of the most sought-after producers in the game, largely due to his versatility and immaculate sense of rhythm. He has teamed up with the likes of Smino, Tinashe, GoldLink and most recently, Frank Ocean. Last week, Sango performed at Frank's "prEP+" club night and premiered a remix of the Blonde singer's new song, "Cayendo."

