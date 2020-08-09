X-Men: The Animated Series was a fan favorite in the 90s. Of all the amazing superhero cartoons of that era, X-Men stuck out. The team of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Rogue, Beast, Colossus, Jubilee, and Professor X created a new generation of X-Men fans. Its popularity is what led to Fox pushing forward with an X-Men live-action film. Now, according to IGN, we have some answers to the rumors about a revival of the series.

During a virtual Wizard World panel this past Friday, a producer from the cartoon show revealed that Disney is in talks to revive the series. Larry Houston, who also directed episodes, stated, "We've had talks [with Disney], but that's about it. We've made conversation and it's up to them to make the decision, but we've let them know that we're all available for whatever they want to do in the future."

Houston, who is retired at the moment, also told viewers about his dream project. "If we could do a special, a one-off episode, or a five-part episode. Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team. That's what I would come out of retirement for." It looks like the ball is in Disney's court, as it often is.