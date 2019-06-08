The box office numbers are in and despite The Secret Life Of Pets 2 andX-Men: Dark Phoenix leading the box office, both movies have done well below expectations---with Dark Phoenix doing worse. According to reports by Variety, the latest installment to the X-Men franchise is heading towards an opening weekend of $34 million dollars. The mentioned projections stem from its mediocre $14 million dollar debut this past Friday, which made it the worst debut ever in the franchise's history. This is, of course, is considered in comparison with The Wolverine which debuted at $53 million dollars back in 2013. Though despite the disappointing domestic box office numbers, experts guess that the movie will do far better internationally. However, serious money needs to be made to match up the movie's $200 million dollar budget.

The number one movie topping the box office thus far is The Secret Life Of Pets 2 which is expected to result in roughly $46 million dollars this weekend, a number 15% lower than the projections predicted. The latter also is considered the animated movies' lowest opening ever, but it remains considerably solid. Godzilla: King of Monsters dropped by 70% in sales, hence resulting in a sharp fall from its $47 million dollar box office debut last weekend. Aladin remains steady with an estimated $24 million for this weekend.

