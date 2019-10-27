Wynne Joined By JID, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Hit-Boy & More On "If I May" Project

Portland emcee Wynee has returned to share her full-length If I May effort, recruiting the vocals from the likes of J.I.D. and Dame D.O.L.L.A. while productions can be credited to talents that include Thelonius Martin, Hit-Boy and DJ Dahi.

“The idea of a white female rapper has always been controversial because of appropriation and a lack of self-awareness,” Wynne says of the new effort. “I embody that controversy. I’m well prepared for it because I know that first and foremost I’m a guest of the culture. As a guest, I’m going to be as hard-hitting, intricate, lyric-oriented, thoughtful and detailed as possible in reverence."

