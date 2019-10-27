mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wynne Joined By JID, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Hit-Boy & More On "If I May" Project

Milca P.
October 27, 2019 00:55
78 Views
00
0
CoverCover

If I May
WYNNE

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wynne arrives.


Portland emcee Wynee has returned to share her full-length If I May effort, recruiting the vocals from the likes of J.I.D. and Dame D.O.L.L.A. while productions can be credited to talents that include Thelonius Martin, Hit-Boy and DJ Dahi.

“The idea of a white female rapper has always been controversial because of appropriation and a lack of self-awareness,” Wynne says of the new effort. “I embody that controversy. I’m well prepared for it because I know that first and foremost I’m a guest of the culture. As a guest, I’m going to be as hard-hitting, intricate, lyric-oriented, thoughtful and detailed as possible in reverence."

Explore If I May down below.

WYNNE new music Mixtapes new song If I May J.I.D Mahalia Thundercat Sounwave Hit-Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Wynne Joined By JID, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Hit-Boy & More On "If I May" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject