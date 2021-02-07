Wyclef Jean Covers Bob Marley's "Is This Love?"

Yesterday would've marked Bob Marley's 76th birthday. The groundbreaking reggae star was born on Feb 6th, 1945 in Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica. Many shared tributes honoring Marley's legacy and contributions to music and culture that pushed both forward. Ahead of his birthday, Amazon Music enlisted Wyclef Jean to honor Bob Marley with a cover of one of his most iconic hits, "Is This Love." Wyclef Jean brings the authentic feeling of reggae into the fold with his own twist to the melodies and production to give it an updated feel. Covers can often miss the mark of the original but Wyclef Jean took the classic record and reconstructed it into something of its own that still pays homage to Bob Marley's single.

Check out the cover below.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna love you and treat you right

I wanna love you every day and every night

We'll be together with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter of my single bed

