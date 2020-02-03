The reactions to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show at Superbowl LIV On Sunday night (Feb. 2) were overwhelmingly positive. The song selection, the choreography and the theatrics were all on point. While everything tends to be picked apart by the Internet nowadays, if you checked Twitter after the Latin-fueled performance, you'd have seen a lot of praise.

However, there was one glaring misstep that was on many people's minds. When one thinks of Shakira, one quickly thinks of her 2006 smash hit, "Hips Don't Lie". While it was a no-brainer that she would rile up millions of viewers by performing this song during the halftime show, it remained a mystery whether she would bring out Wyclef Jean to do his verse. In the end, she did not.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Before you get up in arms about this disrespect towards a legend like Wyclef, you should see his response to Shakira not inviting him to the Superbowl. The former Fugees member decided to make a D.I.Y. Superbowl commercial to address this situation. Rather than paying the normal fee of $5.6 million for a 30-second ad slot, he opted for just posting it on Instagram. The video shows him sitting on the couch with his mother and friend as they watch the halftime show. The friend asks Wyclef whether he's offended about not being onstage with Shakira, but Wyclef confirms that he's still "got love" for Shakira and still rakes in money off royalties from the performance.