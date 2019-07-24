WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly in talks to return for a match at SummerSlam in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11. Furthermore, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Trish's opponent at Scotiabank Arena will be none other than Charlotte Flair.

On Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Flair ranted about being left off the SummerSlam card thus far and demanded a chance to prove why she's the greatest female wrestler in history. Additionally, Flair hinted that her opponent will be better than Ember Moon, who was recently given a title shot against SmackDown Live Women's champion Bayley at SummerSlam.

If that wasn't enough to tease her potential match against Trish Stratus, Flair also tweeted that she is the "Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling." Check out Charlotte's full rant about SummerSlam in the video embedded below.

Stratus walked away from professional wrestling in 2011 but she made multiple appearances last year, including a spot in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also teamed with Lita to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James at the all-women's Evolution PPV, and then joined forces with Bayley and Sasha Banks the following night on RAW.

Matches currently scheduled for SummerSlam thus far are:

Seth Rollins vs Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Randy Orton vs WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Natalya vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Ember Moon vs SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon (KO has vowed to quit if he loses)