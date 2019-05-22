WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery on Monday for a planned procedure that had originally been scheduled for last week, but was pushed back due to "some "complications that needed to be taken care of first," according to his wife, Wendy Barlow. Flair, 70, is reportedly in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with WWE superstar The Miz, who offered some kind words for Flair as he recovers from surgery.

"He just keeps fighting man! Nothing can take Ric Flair down!" "Just always be Ric Flair. You're the best. No one's better. You're the G.O.A.T. Keep fighting. Keep doing well."

The Nature Boy was supposed to take part in "The Roast of Ric Flair" at the upcoming Starrcast II event this Friday, May 24 at The Pro Wrestling Tees Theater inside Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. However, his latest surgery will prevent him from being there.

In an interview with CBS Sports last month, Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson revealed that "The Roast of Ric Flair" would be very similar to the Comedy Central Roasts, with a dais featuring "a who's who of stand-up comedians" such as Dan Soder, Taylor Williamson, Mike Lawrence and Dan St. Germain. Hopefully they'll be able to reschedule once Flair is fully recovered from his surgery.