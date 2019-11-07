WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made an appearance on Tuesday night's episode of FS1's "WWE Backstage" to show off his newly customized title. Wyatt's Universal belt still features a red strap, just like the one worn by former champs Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, but his haunting alter ego, The Fiend, shines through on the side plates bordering the WWE logo.

Check out the grand unveiling in the latest episode of "Firefly Fun House," shown below.

Wyatt won the Universal championship at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Halloween, as he defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. With Rollins being a Raw superstar and The Fiend representing SmackDown, last week's bout should mark the end of their feud for now.

The annual Survivor Series PPV is set to take place in less than three weeks on November 24, and The Fiend will surely be in action, but WWE has not yet announced, or even hinted at, who will be the first to challenge The Fiend for the Universal title. Raw, SmackDown and NXT superstars will all be competing against each other for the first time ever at Survivor Series, so there will be plenty of options to choose from.

Who do you think will get the first crack at The Fiend?