CM Punk made his official debut on FS1's new WWE studio show "WWE Backstage" on Tuesday night, where he revealed that the door isn't completely shut on his potential return to the ring. That said, Punk also noted that there are plenty of bridges to be built and hurdles in the way before he ever competes in the WWE again.

With that in mind, it looks like there's already a built-in feud if and when that time comes. WWE superstar Seth Rollins first planted the seed for a future scrap with Punk when he simply tweeted "Fight me @CMPunk" after Fox announced Punk's involvement with WWE Backstage. During Tuesday's episode, Punk took some shots at Rollins and advised him to shut his mouth to avoid looking like a fool.

Says CM Punk, "I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn't the show where you come on and shoot your little angles. Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize sometimes it's better to be viewed at as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt."

Naturally, Rollins issued his response via twitter on Wednesday morning, as he quote-tweeted the video shown above with an "eye roll" emoji. He referred to the former WWE champ as a "Coward" for good measure.

The question is: Will CM Punk ever wrestle again? It certainly seems like he's completely content outside of the ring, though there's definitely a chance we haven't seen the last of him inside the squared circle.