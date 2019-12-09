WWE superstar Sami Zayn briefly broke character during a live event at Daytona Beach on Sunday, as he called out an obnoxious ringside fan who was reportedly yelling homophobic slurs. It's unclear exactly what was said, but Zayn made a point to confront the man and had him ejected from the venue.

As seen in the footage embedded below, the incident occurred just as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was making his way to the ring, so the lights cut out just as Sami was drawing attention to the unruly fan.

Zayn has not wrestled on WWE television for several months, but he has been staying active as a manager/mouthpiece for Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The two superstars will likely have their hands full at the upcoming Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Sunday, December 15, as Nakamura is rumored for a match against "The Monster Among Men," Braun Strowman.

According to WWE, the only matches currently confirmed for TLC are:

- Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz



- Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin



- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival