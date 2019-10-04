WWE superstar Randy Orton was caught using the n-word while paying Call of Duty on Twitch Thursday night, and although the video was promptly deleted from gamer Brad Radke’s channel, others have captured and shared it on social media.

According to Cageside Seats, those who watched the full stream before it was taken down said the 13-time WWE champion sounded drunk - and he reportedly had a lot less to say after he muttered the racial slur.

Prior to his viral mishap, The Viper had reportedly talked with other gamers about All Elite Wrestling, which debuted on TNT opposite WWE's NXT program on Wednesday night. Orton praised AEW's Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for putting on a stellar match to kickoff the two-hour program.

Says Orton (H/T Cageside Seats):

“Speaking of Vince, that AEW looked fucking cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night? Oh my God. I’ll tell you what. It’s that big match feel, the big show feel. Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some shit. I’d love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received.”

Current plans call for Orton to represent Team Flair in the five-on-five tag-team match against Team Hogan at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but it remains to be seen what action will be taken by WWE given his recent Twitch debacle. Neither Orton or the WWE have commented on the situation as of this writing.