Mandy Rose has been steadily increasing her profile in the world of professional wrestling and is currently a performer on WWE's SmackDown Live. Fans have come to enjoy Rose's performances over the past couple of years, ever since she made her debut all the way back in 2015. Before delving into the wrestling world, Rose was making a steady living as a fitness model and over the past few months, she has been delving back into her previous profession.

In May, Rose made it to the cover of Hers and now, she will also be gracing the cover of Maxim Australis. Rose took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news and seemed pretty excited about it all.

"So extremely happy and honored right now !! 🙌🏼🙏🏻🙋‍♀️💛 This has always been a bucket list for me and a huge goal, I've always wanted to be on the cover of #MAXIM and it actually happened!" Rose Tweeted. "@maxim_aus Thanks to everyone that helped made this happen!"

Based on the reaction to the photos, fans are pretty excited for Rose's accomplishment as well as the contents as the actual photos. Rose is wearing nothing but her underwear and is looking sexy while doing so.

If she continues on her current trajectory, she has the potential to become even more of a WWE star.

