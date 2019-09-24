WWE's Lacey Evans wants everyone to know that her viral incident with a police officer was nothing more than a planned stunt.

Over the weekend, Lacey posted a video taken during a "traffic stop" in Edmonton, Alberta, during which she berated a nasty Canadian police officer for having the audacity to give her a speeding ticket. As it turns out, like most things in professional wrestling, the video was staged - but there were plenty of non-wrestling fans and WWE fans alike that thought she was just being a stone cold bitch.

According to Lacey, the footage was actually shot to promote the live event that took place in Edmonton this past weekend. She issued the following statement on Monday after the video went viral.

"As prior law enforcement myself and a United States marine, I do not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting or making LEO's jobs harder than they already are. The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area. As a sports entertainer it is my job to not only entertain but also set the proper example. So with that being said... I'm glad you all were entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm... I hope you get what you asked for."

Check out the video in question below.