Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently "retired" from the UFC, but word on the street is he's looking to get back in the octagon for a match against the reigning Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

News of Lesnar's desire to fight Jones comes via WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who recently explained during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show, “I hope he does return. I know he said he was retired, but I think the one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it will happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones."

Of course, if UFC President Dana White were to actually set up a Lesnar vs Jones bout it would have to come in the Heavyweight division. Regardless, Jones doesn't think Lesnar, a former Heavyweight Champion, stands a chance with him.

Jones (25-1) took to social media on Monday night to respond to Angle's comments in two separate posts shared on instagram and twitter. His IG post reads, "He knows that’s what his friends want to hear, but he doesn’t really want this fight. Trust me." He added on twitter, "Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him."

Although Lesnar (5-3) has been rumored to make his return to the UFC numerous times over the years, he has not stepped inside the octagon since 2016, when he defeated Mark Hunt. However, that ruling was later overturned after Lesnar failed a USADA drug test.