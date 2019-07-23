WWE superstar Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon to the punch on Tuesday afternoon, sending a clear message to Shane O'Mac hours before SmackDown Live gets underway. McMahon is scheduled to address his ongoing feud with Owens during tonight's episode, but KO has already issued a challenge and laid out the framework for their SummerSlam match.

In short: if Owens loses, he'll quit.

Owens says (h/t Cageside Seats):

“Shane, I know you plan on addressing me on SmackDown LIVE, so I figured I would address you right here, right now. Because I have this overwhelming need to tell you that as a human being - I consider you to be nothing more than a disgusting, rotting piece of garbage.

But I actually think you are even worse than that as a business man. Because we know what’s about to happen. SummerSlam is right around the corner. And before we know it, you’re going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. Well, when you do that, why don’t you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me? You know, becauseSmackDown LIVE has been a one-man show for far too long now and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are and to feed your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you.

And quite frankly, I can’t take it anymore. It makes me sick. It makes me want to throw up, and I just can’t - I just can’t take it anymore.

So, how about this: You take this match at SummerSlam, Shane. And if you beat me? I’ll quit. I’ll leave.”