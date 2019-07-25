WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, one half of the tag-team The Usos, has had several run-ins with the law in recent months, the most recent coming in the early hours of Thursday morning in Pensacola, Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Jimmy was booked at 3:04am and charged with a DUI, although the details regarding his arrest have not yet been revealed. His bond was reportedly set at $1,000, and at the time news broke he was still behind bars.

The latest arrest comes just days after the highly publicized Raw Reunion, in which John Cena actually cut a promo on Jimmy, trolling him about his February arrest.

During that drunken dispute, Jimmy allegedly "squared up" with a police officer and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. However, he ultimately walked away with nothing more than a $450 fine after pleading no contest to interfering with a government employee.

As of now, The Usos are not booked on the upcoming SummerSlam card but it has been reported that they will challenge The Revival for the Raw Tag Team championships at the August 11 PPV.