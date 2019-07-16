WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication, after police reportedly found him passed out in a stairwell in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

TMZ reported the new details of Hardy's arrest on Tuesday, including how the 41-year old wrestling legend admitted to drinking vodka before he was discovered passed out in the stairwell. According to TMZ, Hardy has already paid a $153 fine for public intoxication, so the case is considered closed.

Hardy, who is still working on his comeback following a recent knee surgery, has had a number of other issues with alcohol and substance abuse over the years. Among them, a car crash in North Carolina in 2018, in which Hardy reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .25. He was ultimately charged with a DWI.

WWE issued a very brief statement regarding his most recent run in with the law. According to Wrestling Inc, that statement reads, "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."