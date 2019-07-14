Jeff Hardy has reportedly been arrested for public intoxication.

It was Saturday morning that the WWE superstar was detained at a South Carolina hotel. According to law enforcement, the 41-year -old was arrested "without incident" late in the morning around 11:15 and was soon released on a less than $200 bond.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Just last year, Hardy was charged with a DWI after crashing his car in North Carolina while driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.25, three times the legal limit in the state. Both incidents are hardly the first time that Jeff Hardy has made drawn attention to his abuse of alcohol or other substances.

It was back in 2008 that Hardy was barred from boarding a pane in Nashville due to alleged intoxication though he was not arrested. The next year he was arrested after law enforcement conducted a search in his home, booking him for drug-related charges. The result eas a guilty plea, 10 days in jail, 30-day probation and a $100,000 fine.

In response to the most recent incident, WWE tells WrestingInc.com that "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions." Hardy is still expected to return to the WWE ring soon after undergoing knee surgery back in May.