WWE superstar Daniel Bryan will be making a "career-altering announcement" on the July 16 episode of SmackDown Live, roughly 48 hours after he and Erick Rowan dropped the tag team titles to The New Day at the Extreme Rules PPV.

In WWE's preview for tonight's episode, the company's website reads:

"In the aftermath of the interview, WWE.com has learned that Bryan plans on making a career-altering announcement tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Bryan has promised that this will change the course of his career and shake SmackDown LIVE to its core. Just what exactly does Bryan have planned?"

Following the loss at Extreme Rules, Bryan's acting chops were on full display as he spoke passionately about the mediocrity of the WWE tag team division, and how he failed to elevate it. He concluded by saying he now knows what he has to do.

Check out the interview below, and tune in to SmackDown Live tonight to find out what "career-altering announcement" he has planned.