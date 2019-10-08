WWE superstar Carmella opened up about her relationship with Corey Graves in the upcoming episode of "Total Divas," specifically how it all went down when Graves' ex-wife aired the two out on social media.

Although Graves and his ex were already separated for a while no longer living together when he and Carmella began their relationship, Mella was still labelled a "homewrecker" and attacked by fans on instagram and twitter. In an emotional chat with fellow WWE star Sonya Deville, Mella discussed all of the backlash she received.

“I’m uncomfortable. I feel like everyone is staring at me. I feel like everyone is judging me. It’s just crazy that they’re coming after me, but for him it’s like, ‘Oh cool, Corey Graves got with Carmella, good for him.'” “It’s like the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with I don’t even know how to deal with it because I’ve never been through anything like this. All I know is like I love him and like he loves me and we’re happy. I didn’t do anything wrong. I know in my heart I didn’t break up a family. I would never do something like that. I just don’t like that now the entire world thinks I did this horrible thing.”

Carmella also explained that she wanted to keep her relationship with Graves a secret because of how difficult it was when she was dating former WWE star Big Cass. The full episode will air tonight on E! at 10pm ET.

Check out some clips in the tweets embedded below.