WWE legend Big Show recently took part in the company's online series, "If It’s On The Internet" during which he was asked about 20 years’ worth of online rumors about his career. This includes the stipulations of his original WWE contract in 1999, the nickname he almost received from WCW officials, and the high profile Wrestlemania matches that never happened.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Speaking on his potential Mania moments, Big Show confirmed that he nearly went one-on-one with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017, but the plans fell through. In regards to that potential clash with The Diesel, Show simply explained, "True. People way above my pay grade couldn't put that deal together."

Additionally, Big Show confirmed that there were, in fact, talks of him going one-on-one with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007: “That’s true. But that was mostly rumors I heard from the office. I really didn’t get any specifics on it but it was heavily talked about.”

Show also revealed that he wanted to play the role of The Undertaker's stalker in 2001, but that gig was ultimately given to Diamond Dallas Page. Check out the full episode of "If It’s On The Internet" in the video embedded below.