Ronda Rousey has not competed in the WWE since losing the Raw Women's title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlemania 35 in April. Since then, Rousey has been noncommittal about her return to the ring as she and her husband Travis Browne are considering starting a family.

If she does decide to lace 'em up again, Lynch will be waiting.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Lynch discussed her meteoric rise atop the women's division and how she's still hoping of a one-on-one showdown with the UFC Hall of Famer.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done. The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”

Lynch still holds the gold she won at Wrestlemania 35 and her and Rousey would easily be able to pick up right where they left off if/when she returns to WWE. In the meantime, Lynch has another high profile Triple Threat Match on the horizon.

WWE recently announced that this year's Survivor Series PPV will feature Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT for the first time ever, as superstars from all three rosters compete for brand supremacy. As a result, Lynch is slated to take on SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a champion vs champion vs champion match.