WWE superstar Baron Corbin outlasted the competition during the recent King of the Ring tournament, and he has therefore been parading around with a crown, a sceptre and a king's robe while gloating about his regal status.

Unfortunately for King Corbin, his gimmick was turned into a mockery on last night's edition of Monday Night Raw, as his throne crumbled beneath him while he was preparing to watch the main event between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Rusev.

The unexpected moment was not shown on live TV, but video footage taken from the crowd at the Talking Stick Resort Arena shows everything that the cameras missed, including Randy Orton's reaction. Check out the clip below.

Both Corbin and Orton were selected to represent Ric Flair's team at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where they will go up against Hulk Hogan's squad, featuring Rollins and Rusev. Each team will add three more members prior to the show on October 31, making for a 5-on-5 tag team bout.