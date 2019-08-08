WWE and Converse have teamed up for a special edition Chuck Taylor collection inspired by two current WWE champions and a couple of Hall of Famers.

Two of the low-top Chuck Taylors nod to WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is featured on two high-top Chuck Taylors. Both will be available in either black or white. Lynch's Converses come equipped with orange "Lass Kicker" laces as a nod to her unmistakeable look and Kofi's kicks complete with the colors of Ghana's flag.

The collection also includes a low-top Chuck Taylor inspired by The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and a black high-top honoring Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

All of the kicks will be available exclusively at Foot Locker's flagship store and footlocker.ca this Friday, just days before SummerSlam goes down at Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena. Lynch will be putting her title on the line against Bret Hart's niece, Natalya, in a Submission Match at the August 11 PPV, and Kofi is set to do battle with Randy Orton.

Continue scrolling for a look at each of their Converse colorways.

