WWE superstars past and present, as well as wrestling fans worldwide, are remembering the life and career of WWE superstar Owen Hart today on the 20th anniversary of his tragic death.

On May 23, 1999 Hart, playing the role of "The Blue Blazer," was scheduled for an Intercontinental Championship match against The Godfather at the "Over The Edge" PPV at Kember Arena in Kansas City Missouri. As part of his entrance, Hart was to be lowered down from the rafters with a quick release mechanism meant to have him fall flat on his face just before touching down in the ring. However, the release malfunctioned far too soon and Hart fell nearly 80 feet to his death.

Hart's niece Natalya, his brother Bret, Mick Foley, Ken Shamrock, Kevin Owens and countless others paid tribute to Owen on social media on Thursday. Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross, who was ringside when the tragic accident took place, reflected on Owen's life during a special episode of his podcast this morning. Says Ross, "I've never met a guy in the wrestling business, or woman, that's more universally loved, liked and respected than Owen."

Check out some of the heartfelt messages, memories and classic highlights of The King of Harts below.