WWE Superstar and Cleveland sports superfan Michael “The Miz” Mizanin made several comments surrounding his football team, the Cleveland Browns, signing controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason. The Browns traded three first round draft picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson in March, and offered him a massive, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, amid Watson’s current legal battle surrounding over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct from different women.

"Yeah, I'm still a Cleveland Browns fan," the 41-year-old pro wrestler told TMZ. "But you're not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about all of the accusations against Watson during practice on Wednesday. "I think for me, I'm going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings and let that play out," Stefanski said.

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Watson, who has repeatedly denied the accusations against him, has not been criminally charged, but could potentially face punishment from the NFL. The NFL is conducting an investigation of their own, which could yield a suspension for the former Houston Texan.

Luckily for Browns fans, the unwavering support of a WWE superstar like The Miz may be just the push the team needs to reach their first ever Super Bowl.





