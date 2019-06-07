WWE superstars have returned to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the "Super ShowDown" PPV event, as part of their 10-year partnership. You can catch WWE Super ShowDown streaming live on the WWE Network at 2pm ET today, June 7.

The match card is highlighted by the first-ever match between WWE legends Goldberg and The Undertaker and the 50-Man Battle Royal. Additionally, the possibility of Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase should help boost viewership for what is otherwise a lackluster card.

Lesnar teased a cash in during this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, only to inform his advocate that he'll be cashing on FRIDAY instead.

The Undertaker, 54, has popped up here and there over the last couple of years, with his most recent appearance coming at the April 8 edition of Monday Night Raw immediately following Wrestlemania 35. The Deadman's last official match came at the November 2018 "Crown Jewel" event in Saudi Arabia, where he and Kane lost a tag-team match to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Goldberg, 52, has not competed in WWE since dropping the Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

In addition to Goldberg vs Undertaker, the WWE has also announced the following matches for the Super ShowDown event:

50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history

Baron Corbin vs Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler vs WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Andrade vs Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Triple H vs Randy Orton

Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley

Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party in a Handicap Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)