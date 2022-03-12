WWE star Big E has been hospitalized with a broken neck suffered during a stunt on SmackDown, Friday night. The injury occurred while Big E was getting a suplex from fellow wrestler Ridge Holland.

It quickly became clear the move had gone wrong and the former WWE champion was rushed to a nearby hospital.



Ethan Miller /Getty Images

Big E confirmed that he suffered a broken neck in a video posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Wearing a neck brace, he explained that he has retained all feeling and movement throughout his body and that he "feels fine."

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and messages,” Big E said in the clip. “It’s very heartwarming. … I’m gonna be all right. I’ll be good. Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me. But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you.”

The 36-year-old wrestler won the WWE Championship back in September and held the title until January. He has also won multiple tag-team championships with his group, The New Day, alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Check out Big E's update on Twitter below.

