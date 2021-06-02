It's another ugly Wednesday in the wacky world of wrestling. Following a shocking number of releases after WWE WrestleMania a few weeks ago, the company has announced yet another string of firings, getting rid of some of their top talents in a shocking move.

On Wednesday (June 2), WWE came to terms with the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. The news came as a serious shock to wrestling fans around the world, who had witnessed the rise of Braun Strowman as one of the company's main priorities in recent years. Last year, the big man defeated hall-of-famer Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. It's unclear why he was released-- just a few days ago, he was part of a major pay-per-view match against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Aleister Black was another surprising release. The superstar had been introducing a new character in recent weeks with Smackdown airing promos debuting the new persona. "Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character," wrote Black on Twitter. "But this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself."

Lana is the wife of former WWE wrestler Rusev, who was released last year and performs as Miro in AEW now. Murphy was previously involved in storylines with Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. Ruby Riott was the former leader of the Riott Squad tag team and Santana Garrett was hailed as one of the rising stars in the women's division.

It will be interesting to see where each one of these talented wrestlers ends up in the coming months.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

[via]