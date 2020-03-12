WWE revealed the 2020 salaries for top executives such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon (Levesque) on Tuesday during their annual shareholders meeting. It shouldn't surprise anyone that all three will be handsomely paid this year.

Both Triple H and Stephanie have received a raise from their 2019 salaries but Vince, WWE's chairman and CEO, will still make nearly as much as both of them combined.

According to Wrestling Inc, Vince McMahon will make $1.4M in salary in 2020, the same amount he made in 2019 and 2018. Meanwhile, Triple H and Stephanie will each earn $730,000 in 2020, which is a $20,000 increase from their 2019 salaries and over $45,000 more than their respective salaries in 2018.

But those figures are just their base. When you take into account things like bonuses, stock options or talent pay, each of the three execs will make several millions.

For instance, Triple H's total compensation in 2019 totalled $3,328,092, including the $2,016,977 he made for his in-ring performances. As Wrestling Inc reports, that was actually a down year for The Cerebral Assassin, who earned a whopping $5,031,459 in 2018. His wife, Stephanie, made $716,133 as a performer in 2019, while Shane McMahon made $2,082,011 as a performer.

Obviously, it remains to be seen how 2020 will shake out for the WWE but we know the McMahons and the Levesques will be just fine either way.