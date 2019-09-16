It's been quite a year for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, both inside and outside of the ring.

In August, Rollins regained the Universal Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Brock Lesnar clean in the middle of the ring, and then teamed up with Braun Strowman to take the Raw Tag Team titles away from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. In real life, he got engaged to fellow WWE champion, Becky Lynch.

The latest development in Rollins' eventful 2019 - the discovery of two new freakin' siblings, thanks to DNA testing company 23andMe. The champ posted a photo with his newfound brother on Tuesday night, and thanked 23andMe for bringing them together.

"In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it."

Rollins will look to continue his hot streak inside the ropes this Sunday at the annual Clash of Champions PPV where he'll be pulling double duty.

First, Rollins and Strowman will put their tag team titles on the line against the duo of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Rollins and Strowman will then go head-to-head, likely in the main event, for Seth's Universal championship. You can catch the action on the WWE Network this Sunday, September 15 starting at 7pm ET.