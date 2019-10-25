WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, one half of the tag-team The Usos, has had several run-ins with the law over the last year, including a DUI arrest on July 25 in in Escambia County, Florida. According to TMZ Sports, Jimmy was booked at 3:04am that night after officers witnessed his truck swerving on the road and going 86 MPH in a 45 MPH zone at one point.

Footage from the incident surfaced on Friday, revealing the moments before Uso was pulled over, as well as what went down prior to his arrest.

Per TMZ:

"Eventually, the cop got fed up with Uso and arrested him for DUI. And, in fact, in the police report, the cop says Uso reeked so much of alcohol, he had to roll down his window on the ride to county jail."

Jimmy's July DUI arrest came just days after the highly publicized Raw Reunion, in which John Cena actually cut a promo on Jimmy, trolling him about his February arrest. During that drunken dispute, Jimmy allegedly "squared up" with a police officer and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. However, he ultimately walked away with nothing more than a $450 fine after pleading no contest to interfering with a government employee.

Jimmy and his brother Jey are currently members of the Raw roster.