For the first tim ever, WWE's annual Survivor Series pay-per-view will include wrestlers from all three of their brands, as NXT stars such as Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle will be included in the battle for brand supremacy.

With the Survivor Series PPV set to take place on Sunday, November 24, the match card is starting to take shape - and it will include a 5-Man Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match pitting Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT. During Tuesday night's episode of "WWE Backstage" on FS1, the WWE announced that SmackDown's team will be represented by Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G and King Corbin.

It was previously announced that the Raw team will consist of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. That leaves NXT as the last team to reveal their roster, and we could get our answer as soon as tonight when NXT airs on the USA Network at 8pm ET.

The 15-man Triple Threat Match will work just like your traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, continuing on until every member of two of the three teams have been eliminated via pinfall, submission, count-out or disqualification.

Other matches that have already been announced for Survivor Series include:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Women's Champions: Becky Lynch (Raw) vs Bayley (SmackDown)vs Shayna Baszler (NXT)

Mid-Card Champions: AJ Styles (U.S/Raw) vs Shinsuke Nakumara (Intercontinental/SmackDown) and Roderick Strong (North American/NXT)

Men's Tag Team Champions: The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT)