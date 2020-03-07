WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his shocking in-ring return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in late January, and ever since then he has been on a Wrestlemania collision course with Randy Orton. After eliminating his former tag team partner during the 30-man battle royal, Edge returned to WWE television the following night for Monday Night Raw, which is when Orton sprung an attack that everybody should have seen coming a mile away.

The Rated-R Superstar was "hospitalized" following The Viper's vicious assault, but that only led to Orton going after Edge's wife, fellow WWE legend Beth Phoenix. On the March 2nd edition of Raw, Phoenix was set to address the WWE Universe about her husband's condition which led to an in-ring encounter with Orton himself. After explaining that he put Edge out of commission to prevent him from hurting himself, The Apex Predator ripped a scene straight from WWE's Attitude Era, as he delivered a perfectly executed RKO outta nowhere.

Now, the WWE has announced that Edge will return to Raw on Monday, March 9th as he and Orton continue to lay the groundwork for their showdown at Wrestlemania 36.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Edge recently inked a three-year deal worth $9 million, which will become guaranteed if he takes part in at least three matches per year. In fact, McCarthy reports that the Edge is scheduled for five matches and 25 total appearances in 2020 alone, so there is much more to look forward to following his imminent battle with Randy Orton on April 5th.