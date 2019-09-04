WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently joined Stone Cold Steve Austin for the fourth episode of his new USA show, "Straight Up Steve Austin," and she didn't miss the chance to hit The Rattlesnake with his signature move.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Stone Cold and "The Man" had just cracked open a couple of cold ones in the ring when Lynch delivered a well-timed stunner. Naturally, Stone Cold sold the move like a pro, spewing his beer everywhere on impact.

During a conversation with ComicBook.com, Stone Cold explained why Becky Lynch ranks among his favorites guests to appear on "Straight Up Steve Austin."

"[We had] immediate chemistry," Austin said. "I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I've known her for quite some time, but I've never spent all day with her. I've just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she's busy traveling the world and she's on top right now and she's worked her tail off. And so you'll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show."

Austin is scheduled to appear on the September 10 edition of Monday Night Raw next week, as he'll be a moderator for the Seth Rollins-Braun Strowman contract signing ahead of their Universal Title match at Clash of Champions.