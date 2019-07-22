WWE Superstars will invade The North in the second weekend of August, as the annual SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, August 11. In addition to SummerSlam, Scotiabank Arena will also host the NXT Takeover: Toronto II event airing on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 10.

While NXT is essentially a minor league version of the WWE main roster, the matches on these Takeover cards are often on the same level as, if not better than, the shows put on by the Raw and Smackdown superstars. In that regard, wrestling fans can expect much of the same at Takeover: Toronto II, as the WWE has already announced a couple of highly anticipated championship matches.

For instance, the main event will feature a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. Each man will get to choose a stipulation for one of the three falls, and if it goes to a third fall (as expected) NXT GM William Regal will decide the final stipulation.

Additionally, WWE announced on Monday that The Street Profits will put their tag team titles on the line against Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed ERA. The Street Profits outlasted Fish and O'Reilly, as well as The Forgotten Sons and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, to win the gold in a Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXV in June.