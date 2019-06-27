The WWE has today announced some major changes to their flagship programs, as Paul Heyman will now serve as the executive director of the RAW, while Eric Bischoff assumes the role of Executive Director of SmackDown Live. Both will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.

The move comes at a time where WWE has seen their TV ratings struggle, and as SmackDown prepares to move from USA Network to Fox in October. Bischoff will reportedly work directly with Fox executives once the SmackDown transition is complete, according to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.

Per WWE:

"In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows."

Heyman, who also serves as the advocate and mouthpiece for Brock Lesnar, is the former President of ECW. He joined WWE's creative team in 2001 after his time with ECW, and is widely credited with helping launch the careers of many current and former WWE Superstars, according to WWE.

Similarly, Bischoff is a former WCW President, who oversaw the signing of some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment and helped create and develop the nWo storyline.